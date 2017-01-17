Spreer, Platoon off to start at Key West Race Week regatta

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — German sailor Harm Muller Spreer, skippering Platoon, has won the first two of 10 scheduled races for the 52 Super Series class at the Key West Race Week regatta in the Florida Keys.

With John Kostecki, a former America's Cup winner and Olympic silver medalist, calling tactics, Spreer mounted a five-point lead Monday over American-entry Sled, with Japanese businessman Takashi Okura at the helm. Platoon is six points ahead of Azzurra, racing under the Italian flag and owned by Argentinians Alberto and Pablo Roemmers.

Defending champion Calvi Network, skippered by Italian Carlo Alberini, took the lead in the 42-boat J/70 class with third-, second- and first-place finishes in three races staged Monday.

Racing for almost 100 registered boats, divided into nine classes, continues through Friday.