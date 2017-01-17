Austria: Truck driver gets 4 years for human smuggling

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has found a man guilty of human smuggling and sentenced him to four years in prison after a truckload of migrants bound for Germany crashed, leaving 12 passengers seriously injured.

The verdict and sentence issued Monday came after the 49-year old man acknowledged driving the truck that rammed into a concrete wall and overturned, spilling many of the 36 migrants packed inside the nearly airtight hold onto a highway.

State broadcaster ORF says the truck picked up the Iraqi, Iranian and Pakistani passengers in Hungary and was on its way to Germany 18 months ago when a tire burst, causing the driver to lose control at high speed.

The man was not identified in keeping with Austrian privacy laws.