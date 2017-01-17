BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

BRITAIN-BREXIT — Prime Minister Theresa May moves beyond her catchphrase "Brexit means Brexit" with a speech giving details of Britain's goals in exit negotiations with the European Union. Speculation that she will signal a "hard Brexit" that pulls the UK out of the EU single market has already caused a plunge in the value of the pound. UPCOMING: Developing from 1145 GMT speech; photos.

With: BRITAIN-BREXIT-HIGHLIGHTS; BRITAIN-BREXIT-WHAT'S NEXT

DAVOS — Communist China is taking the world's most elite annual gathering by storm, with President Xi Jinping heading a delegation of more than 100 people to the World Economic Forum. The Chinese presence — which comes as some Western leaders wary of appearing elitist stay away — marks a shift at the conference built by Europeans and Americans over two generations. By Jamey Keaten. UPCOMING: 300 words by 0800 GMT, updated with Xi speech at 1015 GMT; photos.

GERMANY-FAR RIGHT — Germany's highest court delivers its verdict on a bid to outlaw the far-right National Democratic Party, which officials accuse of promoting a racist and anti-Semitic agenda. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0930 GMT, 600 words by 1200 GMT; photos.

EUROPE-STATE OF EMERGENCY — Amnesty International says counter-terrorism measures are rapidly — and potentially permanently — eroding basic human rights across Europe. Tuesday's findings are the latest criticism of Europe's reaction to attacks by Islamic extremists. By Lori Hinnant. UPCOMING: 130 words at 1000 GMT, 600 words by 1300 GMT.

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT — The European Parliament picks a successor to socialist Martin Schulz. Unlike previous occasions, the race is still open as the legislature meets. By Raf Casert. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

RUSSIA-FOREIGN POLICY — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gives a news conference about Moscow's foreign policy priorities for the year. UPCOMING: Developing from 0730 GMT news conference, photos.

EUROPE-FOOD WASTE — The European Court of Auditors publishes a report on food waste in the 28-nation EU. UPCOMING: 300 words at 0001 GMT.

WAR CRIMES-TURKISH JUDGE — International judges discuss the case of a Turkish colleague detained last year by Turkish authorities in the aftermath of a failed coup. The judge is reviewing the convictions of a former Rwandan government minister for inciting and aiding and abetting genocide. UPCOMING: On merits.

MILAN FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Giorgio Armani closes out Milan Fashion Week along with a group of young designers. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT, photos.