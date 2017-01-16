Blast targeting Turkish police kills at least 1 in southeast

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media says police have been targeted in an explosion in a pre-dominantly Kurdish city in southeast Turkey in an attack that has killed least one policeman and wounded others.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency says one policeman was killed and four others wounded in an explosion Monday near Dicle University in the province of Diyarbakir.

It said a police team was the target of a roadside bomb near a university excavation site. It blamed the attack on militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party, or PKK.

The private Dogan news agency gave a higher number of fatalities, saying three people were killed in the attack. It put the number of wounded at five.

NTV television channel said ambulances had been dispatched to the scene. The wounded were taken to Dicle University's Medical Faculty Hospital, according to Anadolu.

Turkey's southeast has witnessed renewed conflict between state security forces and Kurdish militants that has left thousands dead in the last year.

The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency and is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its allies, including the U.S.