Germany releases timeline on Christmas market truck attacker

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has published a timeline of authorities' handling of the Tunisian man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and wounding scores.

The chronology, published Monday , details Anis Amri's whereabouts in Germany, his risk evaluation and his criminal behavior. It shows he said as early as December 2015 that he wanted to buy firearms "to commit attacks in Germany" — a full year before the Dec. 19 attack.

Last February, state authorities declared him a potential threat. He was under surveillance by several German agencies, but they repeatedly concluded he did not pose a concrete or immediate danger.

Amri, who came to Germany in mid-2015, had been rejected for asylum but authorities had been unable to deport him due to paperwork problems.