WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer returned from a six-month layoff to beat fellow 35-year-old Jurgen Melzer just before midnight on day one of the Australian Open, agreeing it felt a bit like coming home. By John Pye. SENT: 870 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--MAN CITY-PROBLEMS

LONDON — For Pep Guardiola, the head-scratching just got a little more intense. In the aftermath of Manchester City's 4-0 loss at Everton on Sunday, when its defensive frailties were once again exposed, the Spaniard wrote off his side's Premier League title chances. By Justin Palmer. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--AMBITIOUS SEVILLA

MADRID — With an inspired team not afraid of confronting the powerhouses of Spanish soccer, Sevilla has shown it?s ready to take the next step and fight for the league title. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1700 GMT.

FBN--ON FOOTBALL-SPECIAL COMPANY

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Matt Ryan is keeping some special company these days. Well, maybe it's Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger who should be looking up to Ryan. The Atlanta passer is, after all, the All-Pro quarterback. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 700 words, photos.

GLF--SONY OPEN

HONOLULU — Justin Thomas began the Sony Open with a 15-foot eagle putt on his final hole to shoot 59. He ended it Sunday with a two-putt birdie from 60 feet that gave him yet another entry in the PGA Tour record book for the lowest 72-hole score in history. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 790 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

OYEM, Gabon — Ivory Coast opens its title defense at the African Cup of Nations against Togo at a hastily thrown together stadium just outside Gabon's remote northern jungle town of Oyem. Also, Congo, with a two-day player strike now over, plays Morocco. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP-THINGS TO KNOW

OYEM, Gabon — The real test of Gabon's African Cup of Nations organization begins with the first games at two new stadiums in the towns of Oyem on Monday and Port-Gentil on Tuesday. For a start, organizers haven't even got the field at Stade d'Oyem quite right. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

TURIN, Italy — Forward Andrea Belotti and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma face off for the second time in five days when Torino hosts AC Milan in Serie A. Last week, Milan eliminated Torino from the Italian Cup. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

Also:

— SOC--BAYERN-ROBBEN — Robben extends contract with Bayern Munich through June 2018. SENT: 80 words.

— SOC--CHINA-SOARING SALARIES — Chinese football: Action planned on 'irrational' salaries. SENT: 340 words.

— SOC--SPARTAK-SAMEDOV — Spartak Moscow signs Russia midfielder Alexander Samedov. SENT: 115 words.

TENNIS:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-CALM KYRGIOS

MELBOURNE, Australia — No tirades at the umpire. No insults directed at spectators. No rackets smashed to smithereens. For Nick Kyrgios, it was a rather routine 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Gastao Elias in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 500 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-STELLAR AMERICANS

MELBOURNE, Australia — Shelby Rogers thoroughly dominated the No. 4 player in the world, Simona Halep. A teary-eyed CoCo Vandeweghe battled nausea to outlast another top-20 veteran, Roberta Vinci. And the grande dame of the women's tour, 36-year-old Venus Williams, refused to cede the spotlight for at least another match at the Australian Open, beating Kateryna Kozlova. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 590 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DESTANEE'S DEBUT

MELBOURNE, Australia — Destanee Aiava's Australian Open lasted just 92 minutes Monday while making history as the first person born in the 2000s to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 325 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-BANGLADESH-MUSHFIQUR HOSPITALIZED

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was released from the hospital after being admitted for precautionary tests when he was for struck on the head by a bouncer on the final day of the first cricket test against New Zealand on Monday. SENT: 580 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-BANGLADESH

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Kane Williamson made an unbeaten 104 and Ross Taylor chipped in with 60 as New Zealand completed a remarkable seven wicket win over Bangladesh in the first cricket test on Monday. SENT: 690 words.

Other Stories:

— HKN--NBA CAPSULES — Rockets beat Nets, Thunder defeat Kings. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— BKN--NHL CAPSULES — Capitals thrash Flyers 5-0, Wild edge Blackhawks 2-0. SENT: 450 words, photos.

— SAI--VENDEE GLOBE-THOMSON — Thomson sets world record during Vendee Globe fightback. SENT: 130 words.

