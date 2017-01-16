Sustained gunfire heard in Iran's capital, Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Sustained gunfire has been heard in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Witnesses said some of the gunfire Monday sounded like it came from anti-aircraft guns.

Citizens of Tehran ran to rooftops to see what was happening.

Iranian officials did not immediately comment on the gunfire.

On Dec. 23, residents of downtown Tehran awoke to the sound of anti-aircraft fire as the army shot down a state TV drone that officials said had flown too close to the residence of Iran's supreme leader.