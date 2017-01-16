Westbrook gets 20th triple-double, Thunder beat Kings

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) — Russell Westbrook had a big second half and another triple-double, and it still almost wasn't enough for Oklahoma City.

Westbrook had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th triple-double of the season as the Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 122-118 on Sunday night.

The dynamic, five-time All-Star guard had 19 triple-doubles last season. He entered Sunday averaging a triple-double and is trying to match Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson as the only NBA player to average a triple-double for a full season.

What pleased Thunder coach Billy Donovan regarding the latest triple-double was how well Westbrook played after intermission. Westbrook had 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the second half, and scored 13 points in the fourth to help thwart a late Sacramento charge.

"Russell's second half was phenomenal. He was really efficient scoring and passing," Donovan said.

Westbrook made a pair of 3-pointers and had seven points in an 80-second span to put the Thunder up by 15 just past the midway point in the fourth.

After a subpar first half where he missed frequent shots and committed five turnovers, Westbrook got going in the third quarter, scoring 11 points and helping the Thunder take an 88-79 lead into the fourth.

Thunder starting center Steven Adams took a fall early in the third quarter and eventually headed to the locker room. He was evaluated for a concussion and didn't return.

"We will evaluate him (Adams) some with testing to find out where's he's at," Donovan said.