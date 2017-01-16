BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

TRUMP-ASIA-IMPACT — Donald Trump has offered views on U.S. relations with Asia that could indicate radical shifts in long-standing policy toward the region. From opposing free trade agreements to confronting China and questioning Japan-South Korea alliances, he appears set to be charting a course far different from previous administrations. By Christopher Bodeen. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

KYRGYSTAN-PLANE CRASH — The Health Ministry in Kyrgyzstan says a cargo plane has crashed in a residential area just outside the Central Asian country's main airport, killing 32 people. SENT: 250 words.

SKOREA-POLITICS -- In a break from the leniency toward big businesses that dominate the national economy, South Korean prosecutors requested on Monday the arrest of the de facto head of Samsung, South Korea's most valuable company, on bribery and other charges in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the impeachment of the country's president. By Youkyung Lee. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CHINA-TRUMP — President-elect Donald Trump "speaks like a rookie," China's state-run media said Monday, describing his suggested use of America's position on Taiwan as a bargaining chip as "despicable." By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 670 words, photos.

NEPAL-FIXING CHANGU — When a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Nepal last year, villagers in Changu Narayan ran up the steep rocky path that cuts through their town to their renowned temple. Seeing the piles of rubble, they figured their lives were over. By Martha Mendoza. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly lower amid worries about Britain's exit from the European Union, and Takata stock dropped in Tokyo after the air bag maker agreed to a guilty plea in the U.S. over massive recalls. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 470 words, photos.

HONG KONG-AUSTRALIA-ENERGY BID — A group led by Hong Kong billionaire tycoon Li Ka-shing's infrastructure business said Monday it is buying Australian energy company Duet in a multibillion dollar deal. SENT: 300 words.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.