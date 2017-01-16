Renovation begins at hotel in Yellowstone National Park

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A hotel in Yellowstone National Park is not renting out rooms during a two-part, $7.9 million renovation.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2iXAHga) Mammoth Hot Springs hotel was built in 1936 and last renovated in the 1960s.

Park concession company Xanterra manages the hotel. Its website says hotel rooms are unavailable but that the restaurant and guest cabins are going to be open from late April to early October.

Park spokeswoman Anna Boykin said in an email that the renovation is currently focused on the hotel, lobby, map room, gift shop and the floor above them.

Work on the first phase of the project began in October and should be completed in July.

The renovation is scheduled to move into the guest wing in 2018.

