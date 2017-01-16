Mexican border state enlists Argentine forensic experts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in a northern Mexico border state have signed an agreement with a group of Argentine forensic experts to cooperate in the search for and identification of missing people.

The Coahuila state prosecutor's office announced Saturday in a statement that it would work with the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team to gain access to genetic databases in the region. Relatives in several countries have provided genetic samples with the hope of locating their loved ones.

Team member Mercedes Doretti says they hope to resolve and also to help to establish processes that can help state authorities in their searches.

Last year, Gov. Ruben Moreira promised families searching for relatives that the state would invest the necessary resources and seek expertise.