India-England 1st ODI Scoreboard

PUNE, India (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at the end of the first ODI between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium:

England

Jason Roy st Dhoni b Jadeja 73

Alex Hales run out Bumrah 9

Joe Root c Pandya b Bumrah 78

Eoin Morgan c Dhoni b Pandya 28

Jos Buttler c Dhawan b Pandya 31

Ben Stokes c Yadav b Bumrah 62

Moeen Ali b Yadav 28

Chris Woakes not out 9

David Willey not out 10

Extras: (1b, 11lb, 6w, 4nb) 22

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 350

Overs: 50.

Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Jake Ball.

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-108, 3-157, 4-220, 5-244, 6-317, 7-336.

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 7-0-63-1 (3w, 1nb), Hardik Pandya 9-0-46-2, Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-79-2 (1w, 3nb), Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-50-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-0-63-0 (2w), Kedar Jadhav 4-0-23-0, Yuvraj Singh 2-0-14-0.

India

Lokesh Rahul b Willey 8

Shikhar Dhawan c Ali b Willey 1

Virat Kohli c Willey b Stokes 122

Yuvraj Singh c Buttler b Stokes 15

MS Dhoni c Willey b Ball 6

Kedar Jadhav c Stokes b Ball 120

Hardik Pandya not out 40

Ravindra Jadeja c Rashid b Ball 13

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 15

Extras: (1b, 4lb, 11w) 16

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 356

Overs: 48.1.

Did not bat: Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-24, 3-56, 4-63, 5-263, 6-291, 7-318.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 8-0-44-0 (2w), David Willey 6-0-47-2 (3w), Jake Ball 10-0-67-3 (4w), Ben Stokes 10-0-73-2 (2w), Adil Rashid 5-0-50-0, Moeen Ali 6.1-0-48-0, Joe Root 3-0-22-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and CK Nandan, India.

TV Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

Toss: Won by India.