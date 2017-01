PUNE, India (AP) — Result Sunday at the first one-day international between India and England:

India 356-7 in 48.1 overs (Virat Kohli 122, Kedar Jadhav 120, Hardik Pandya 40 not out; Jake Ball 3-67) beat England 350-7 (Joe Root 78, Jason Roy 73, Ben Stokes 62; Hardik Pandya 2-46) by three wickets with 11 balls remaining.