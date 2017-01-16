Few Asian-Americans hold top legal jobs, new study says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new study co-authored by a prominent Asian-American judge says Asian-Americans are well-represented among U.S. attorneys but are still missing from leadership positions in the legal profession.

California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu and students at Yale Law School surveyed more than 600 Asian-American lawyers as part of the study, which sought to provide a portrait of Asian-Americans in the law.

Liu is among three Asian-American judges on the California Supreme Court. But he says that's an anomaly.

The study says the nation's other state high courts have a combined five Asian-American justices. And Asian-American representation on other state courts, the federal bench and among the country's top prosecutors is similarly scant.

Liu and the students presented their initial findings in November.