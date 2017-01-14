Airline: Non-toxic de-icer triggered emergency response

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alaska Airlines says that a nontoxic de-icer caused attendants to fall ill on a flight, triggering a hazardous material response when the plane landed in San Jose, California.

The airline says two flight attendants reported feeling ill Thursday after a white powder fell from an air vent in the galley in the front of the plane.

One attendant was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. She has been released and reported feeling fine Friday, the airline said in a statement.

The plane was removed from service and its ventilation system "will be thoroughly cleaned" before the aircraft is put back into service, the statement said.

The airline says it uses a de-icing fluid that is non-toxic.

Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Ann Zaninovich said no passengers reported any symptoms and that the pilots weren't affected.

A preliminary investigation had revealed the substance was probably residue from the aircraft's de-icing system.