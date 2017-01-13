IndyCar extends contract with chassis manufacturer Dallara

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The IndyCar Series and longtime chassis manufacturer Dallara have agreed to new multiyear contract.

Series officials made the announcement Thursday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Terms were not disclosed.

Dallara will continue providing driver safety cells in 2018 when new cars are expected to be used. Series officials also provided sketches of what the new aero kits may look like. Early designs appear to provide more head protection for drivers.

Jay Frye, the series' president of competition and operations, says Dallara's safety record gives drivers "a great deal of confidence." The Italian company has its American headquarters based in Speedway, not far from the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar headquarters.

