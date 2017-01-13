BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Friday, Jan. 13. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

BRITAIN-HARD BREXIT — Is it haddock or cod? That's the sort of question that trade experts in Britain face as they map the economic risks of a "hard Brexit," in which the country leaves the European Union's single market entirely. Experts say that scenario would mean reworking thousands of tariffs and would hurt business. By Pan Pylas. UPCOMING: 900 words by 0800 GMT, photos.

CYPRUS TALKS — U.N.-hosted talks aimed at reunifying Cyprus continue. UPCOMING: Developing, photos.

NORWAY-MASSACRE — Hearings continue as the government appeals a verdict that it is violating the rights of mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik by keeping him in solitary confinement. Breivik killed 77 people in a 2011 rampage. UPCOMING: Developing.

ANTIQUITIES PROTECTION — International organizations and governments try to come up with a global ban on illegal trafficking of cultural heritage. The meeting comes in the shadow of the Islamic State group's plunder of some of the Middle East's most ancient sites, including Palmyra and Nimrud. By Lori Hinnant. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1200 GMT, more on merits, photos.

CZECH-FAKE NEWS — An AP interview with the head of the Center Against Terrorism and Hybrid Threats, a new unit set up by the Czech government to combat "fake news" ahead of the country's crucial elections. UPCOMING: 350 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

POLAND-WALESA SON BURIAL — Former Polish President Lech Walesa buries a son, the third of his eight children who died of apparent alcohol-related causes at 43. The family tragedy strikes the 73-year-old democracy icon as a new Polish political leadership questions his historic legacy and, as he sees it, unravels some of the democratic achievements he fought for. By Vanessa Gera. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1500 GMT, photos.