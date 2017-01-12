BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

TRUMP-SECRETARY OF STATE-CHINA — China stresses mutual respect and cooperation with the U.S. in response to tough talk from Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, who said the administration would block Chinese access to its fortified man-made islands in the South China Sea. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said tensions in the strategically vital waterway had lessened and countries from outside the region should support efforts toward stability. SENT: 530 words, photos. With TRUMP-SECRETARY OF STATE-ASIA.

SKOREA-POLITICS — Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says he'll soon announce whether he'll run for South Korea's presidency as he returns home and strongly hints at his political ambitions. By Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 540 words, photos.

HONG KONG-POLITICS — Hong Kong's No. 2 government official says she is resigning to prepare for a leadership bid for the southern Chinese city's top job. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — The U.S. military in Afghanistan says its investigation into a November firefight with the Taliban in northern Kunduz province has shown that 33 civilians died in the raid during which U.S. troops fired on Afghan homes. By Rahim Faiez. SENT: 780 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-CAPTIVES — The Taliban release a video showing an American and an Australian who were kidnapped in August, the first time they have been seen since their abduction. SENT: 200 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-JAPAN — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledges $8.7 billion worth of business opportunities and private investment along with speedboats and other counterterrorism equipment to the Philippines, whose president has boosted ties with China. By Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 730 words, photos.

PAKISTAN — A rights group says a Pakistani court has stayed the execution of a mentally ill convict who was sentenced to death in 2003 for murdering a fellow police officer. SENT: 130 words.

FUKUSHIMA RADIATION-SEAFOOD — State officials announce that tests of Alaska seafood continue to show no detectable amounts of radiation, five years after a deadly earthquake and tsunami set off a nuclear disaster at a Japanese power plant. SENT: 280 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global shares are mostly lower after President-elect Donald Trump offers scant details on policies during his news conference. Investors had been hoping for a clearer sense of his plans for trade and economic stimulus. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 430 words, photos.

CHINA-AUTO SALES — China's auto market had a bumper year in 2016 as sales grew by 15 percent, with drivers rushing to buy cars before a tax break expired at the end of the year. Automakers sold 24.4 million cars, minivans and sport-utility vehicles. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 350 words, photos.

INDIA-AMAZON OUTRAGE — India's foreign minister demands an apology from Amazon.com Inc. for selling doormats depicting the Indian flag on the online shopping giant's Canadian website. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj warns on Twitter that she could deny Indian visas to Amazon employees if the company did not apologize and "withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately." SENT: 200 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.