BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

SATURDAY

FRANCE-MIDEAST — It sounds far-fetched at best: holding a Mideast peace conference without Israelis, Palestinians or the incoming U.S. government. But the French organizers say that's the whole point. They want Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump to see that most of the world wants a two-state solution and is fed up with decades of conflict. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1400 GMT.

VATICAN-PALESTINIANS — Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas meets with Pope Francis as he seeks to rally international opposition to a relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem. He also opens a new Palestinian embassy to the Holy See, a tangible result of the Vatican's formal recognition of the "Palestinian state." By Nicole Winfield. UPCOMING: Developing from Abbas meeting with Pope Francis.

EUROPE-US MILITARY — Poland's prime minister and defense minister officially welcome 3,500 U.S. troops recently deployed to the region. UPPCOMING: Developing from ceremony about 1300 GMT, photos.

GERMANY-MERKEL — German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after her conservative party's leadership meets at the start of an election year. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1300 GMT, more on merits, photos.

MILAN FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Emporio Armani, Marni and Versace kick off four days of menswear preview for next winter during Milan Fashion Week. By Colleen Barry. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1100 GMT, 750 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

SUNDAY:

MIDEAST PEACE — More than 70 leading world diplomats gather in Paris in a long-shot effort to revive Mideast peace negotiations, despite a snub from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and skepticism from the incoming Trump administration. UPCOMING: 300 words by 0900 GMT, developing from all-day meetings, photos.

RUSSIA-WAITING FOR TRUMP — Exulted by Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election, the Kremlin is counting the days to his inauguration and venting its anger at the outgoing administration, no holds barred. By Vladimir Isachenkov. UPCOMING: 900 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

—With: RUSSIA-US-TENSE AGENDA: A look at the problems a newly cooperating US and Russia would likely focus on fixing.

DAVOS — Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, talks to The Associated Press about the Davos conference this week with China's president scheduled to attend for the first time. UPCOMING: 150 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

MILAN FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Salvatore Ferragamo's new menswear designer makes his debut on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, as Dolce&Gabbana, Missoni and Prada all show off their wears for next winter. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT, 750 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

MONDAY:

DAVOS-INEQUALITY — Eight individuals own as much as the poorer half of the planet — 3.6 billion people — according to data from Oxfam, Credit Suisse and Forbes. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0001 GMT, photos.

With: DAVOS-INEQUALITY-8 BILLIONAIRES: A glance at the eight richest people in the world. UPCOMING: 450 words by 0900 GMT, photos.

NORTHERN IRELAND-GOVERNMENT CRISIS — Northern Ireland's Catholic-Protestant government, the central achievement from decades of peacemaking, faces formal dissolution amid an explosive war of words between rival parties. By Shawn Pogatchnik. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0800 GMT, developing; will be led at 1700 GMT with formal order dissolving the assembly; photos.

EUROPE-FREE MONEY — I am, therefore I'm paid. The radical idea that governments should hand out free money to everyone is slowly but surely gaining ground in Europe. In France, one presidential candidate says he'd institute the payment of a modest but regular stipend to all adult citizens if elected. By John Leicester. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

BRITAIN-EU — Prime Minster Theresa May prepares to deliver her long-awaited speech Tuesday in which she will outline her plan for negotiations to pull Britain out of the European Union. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

EUROPE-FOREIGN MINISTERS — The 28 European Union foreign ministers gather for their regular monthly meeting and will discuss the developments in the Middle East, and especially Syria. By Lorne Cook. UPCOMING: Developing; photos.

KERRY-LAST TRIP — John Kerry's farewell trip as U.S. Secretary of State brings him to London for a meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. UPCOMING: Details of media availability TBC.

UKRAINE-US — The outgoing U.S. vice president visits Ukraine amid concerns that the incoming Trump administration could withdraw the U.S. support that the Ukrainian government has enjoyed since the country's pro-Russian president was ousted in 2014. UPCOMING: On merits.

RUSSIA-PALESTINIANS — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with representatives of several Palestinian groups. UPCOMING: 130 words after meetings start at 1300 GMT; photos.

SERBIA-MIGRANTS IN FREEZE-PHOTO PACKAGE — It was a week in frigid hell for hundreds of migrants squatting in an abandoned warehouse in Serbia. Wrapped in blankets, people huddled next to each other desperately trying to keep warm by the fires they lit inside and outside the building. By Darko Vojinovic. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1100 GMT, photo package.

MILAN FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Etro and Fendi headline the third day of Milan Fashion week previews for next fall and winter on the third day of Milan Fashion week. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT, 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.