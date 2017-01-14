The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending January 12, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

2. Castle on the Hill, Ed Sheeran

3. Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert), Migos

4. I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker), ZAYN & Taylor Swift

5. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

6. Mercy, Shawn Mendes

7. Bad Things, Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello

8. All Time Low, Jon Bellion

9. Starboy (feat. Daft Punk), The Weeknd

10. Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane), Rae Sremmurd

Top Albums

1. La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

2. Moana , Various Artists

3. Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

4. 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

5. Starboy, The Weeknd

6. 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory, Dropkick Murphys

7. NOW That's What I Call a Workout 2017, Various Artists

8. Traveller, Chris Stapleton

9. Sing, Various Artists

10. The Singles, Phil Collins

__________

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.