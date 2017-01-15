New Zealand vs. Bangladesh 1st Test Scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday on the fourth day of the first test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve:

____

Bangladesh, 1st Innings 595-8 decl. New Zealand, 1st Innings (Overnight: 292-3)

Jeet Raval c Kayes b Kamrul 27

Tom Latham lbw b Shakib 177

Kane Williamson c Kayes b Taskin 53

Ross Taylor c Mahmudullah b Kamrul 40

Henry Nicholls c Mehedi b Shakib 53

Colin de Grandhomme c Kayes b Roy 14

B.J. Watling c Kayes b Mahmudullah 49

Mitchell Santner b Roy 73

Tim Southee lbw b Mahmudullah 1

Neil Wagner c Kayes b Kamrul 18

Trent Boult not out 4

Extras (10b,3lb,16w,1nb) 30

TOTAL (all out) 539

Overs: 148.2. Batting time: 646 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-131, 3-205, 4-347, 5-366, 6-398, 7-471, 8-473, 9-504, 10-539.

Bowling: Mehedi Hasan 37-5-116-0 (1w), Subashis Roy 26.2-6-89-2 (1nb), Taskin Ahmed 29-4-141-1 (2w), Kamrul Islam 26-4-87-3 (1w), Shakib Al Hasan 27-2-78-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-15-2.

Bangladesh, 2nd Innings

Tamim Iqbal b Santner 25

Imrul Kayes retired hurt 24

Mominul Haque not out 10

Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 5

Mehedi Hasan run out 1

Extras (1nb) 1

TOTAL (for three wickets) 66

Overs: 18.3. Batting time: 83 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-63, 3-66.

To bat: Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Kamrul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-21-0, Tim Southee 3-1-12-0, Mitchell Santner 6-0-19-1, Neil Wagner 5.3-1-14-1.

Toss: New Zealand.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.