With Madrid matches approaching, Milik returns for Napoli

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Arkadiusz Milik has been cleared to train with Napoli again after the Poland forward was injured on World Cup duty in October.

Napoli says Milik was given the OK following a visit with the surgeon in Rome who repaired damaged ligaments in his left knee.

The Serie A club is hoping Milik returns to form in time for a knockout-round matchup with Real Madrid in the Champions League on Feb. 15 and March 7.

Before his injury, Milik scored three goals for Napoli in the Champions League and four in Serie A after joining from Ajax to replace the departed Gonzalo Higuain.

Napoli is on an eight-match unbeaten run in Serie A and sits third in the Italian league, seven points behind Juventus and three behind Roma.