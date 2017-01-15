Caleb Ewan wins criterium prelude to Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia's Caleb Ewan has won the criterium prelude to the Tour Down Under cycle race for the second straight year and will wear the tour leader's ocher jersey into Tuesday's first stage of the opening event of the UCI World Tour.

Ewan, who rides for Australia's Orica-Scott team, was also the 2016 winner of the People's Choice Classic and was too strong in the final sprint at the end of the 50.6 kilometer event raced over 22 laps of a 2.3 kilometer street circuit in downtown Adelaide.

He held out the challenges of Ireland's Sam Bennett and Slovakia's Peter Sagan, both riding for the Germany-based BORA-Hansgrohe team.

Young Australian Ben O'Connor led the race until the 19th lap when Britain's Team Sky and Switzerland's Team Katusha-Alpecin moved to the front of the peleton, trying to set up the race for their sprinters.

Sagan then moved up on the 21st lap and looked a major threat until Ewan muscled his way into the clear.

"This is a great race to build your confidence and I sprinted a little earlier than I planned," Ewan said.

Sunday's race does not count towards general classification in the Tour Down Under that begins on Tuesday with the first of six stages, a 145 kilometer ride from Unley in suburban Adelaide to Lyndoch in the scenic Barossa Valley.