The Latest: Trump team calls on Obama to stop attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:55 a.m.

Donald Trump's team is still plenty steamed after a leading House Democrat described Trump as an illegitimate president — and there are now calls for President Barack Obama to act.

Trump's incoming White House chief of staff says the congressman, civil rights leader John Lewis of Georgia, is being "irresponsible" and has started a "firestorm."

Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus) tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that Obama should "step up" and "call it what it is — it's wrong what is happening, it's wrong how some of these Democrats are treating President-elect Trump."

Lewis had told NBC that he didn't see Trump "as a legitimate president," and believes that Russian meddling in the election helped put Trump in office.

___

9:35 a.m.

President Barack Obama's chief of staff says Donald Trump should mend relations with civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis to send a message to the American people and the world.

The president-elect tore into Lewis on Saturday for questioning the legitimacy of his White House victory, intensifying a feud with the black congressman days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Obama's chief of staff, Denis McDonough, told CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump should address his differences with Lewis to "send a message to the American people not only that we are willing to work together, but to the Russians that we are united."

McDonough noted that Trump should recognize the role Lewis has played to advance civil rights policies, saying Lewis fought, bled and went to jail for the cause.