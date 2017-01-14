Thousands of Flint homes could get new faucets

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan says it has money to replace faucets in as many as 4,000 Flint homes.

The state says brass faucets and other brass components can contribute to lead in drinking water. The state plans to target Flint homes that still are showing high lead levels, despite improvements in water quality elsewhere in the city.

Homes that qualify will have one kitchen faucet and one bathroom faucet replaced. Some plumbing will also be replaced. Nick Lyon, head of Michigan's health department, says it's a "vital step" in helping residents.

Flint is recovering from a water supply that wasn't treated to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes. The system is improving, but filtered water or bottled water still is strongly recommended.