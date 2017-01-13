Memorial ready when missing North Carolina teen is buried

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Work has been completed on a memorial in a North Carolina cemetery for the body of a teen who had been missing, although it's not known when she will be buried.

Erica Lynn Parsons was 13 when disappeared from her Salisbury home in 2011. She was not reported missing until 2013. Her remains were found in a shallow grave in Chesterfield, South Carolina, last October.

No one has been charged. Investigators say they will give their findings to the Rowan County District Attorney for a decision on possible charges. Her adoptive parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons, are in federal prison on fraud charges.

Workers placed a granite bench with the large sculpture of an angel and her name at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove last week, WBTV (http://bit.ly/2jzTTR1 ) reported.

An anonymous donor provided some of the funds for the bench. The cemetery has donated the plot. The vault and funeral costs also are being donated.

Extra money that was raised has been given to Prevent Child Abuse Rowan to purchase new instructional programs for parents and children.

The girl's remains are at the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office.