Boarding school student from Singapore dies in US ski crash

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl from Singapore who attended a New Jersey boarding school has been killed in a skiing accident in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

Officials at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near East Stroudsburg tell WNEP-TV (http://bit.ly/2jrjP2c ) that Juliette Dajani died when she struck an orange safety fence after losing control and skiing off the bottom of a trail Monday.

Resort officials say Juliette was at the resort for a team event with her school, Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey.

Dajani was from Singapore, but the resort and the coroner's office did not release information about her hometown.

The coroner ruled her death an accident from blunt force trauma injuries.

The school says it is "deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our student."

