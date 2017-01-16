A man’s blood unexpectedly saved the life of his future girlfriend

Taipei (Taiwan News)--A woman who many years ago received blood transfusion during an emergency treatment was shocked to find out that the stranger whose blood saved her life is now her boyfriend.



Hsinchu City citizen Lin Hsiao-fen worked in Taipei for many years, and nine years ago she fell ill and was treated at a hospital emergency room, according to media reports. However, she suddenly fell into a coma, the reports said. After waking up, she learned that as she had lost a large amount of blood and suffered from blood coagulation malfunction during the treatment, she had received a transfusion of more than 10 units of blood as well as two additional units of single-donor platelet to stay alive, according to the reports.

"If not for those blood units, I would have been gone,” Lin was quoted as saying.

Two years ago, Lin moved back to her hometown, Hsinchu City, to take over family business and got acquainted with her current boyfriend, Lien Chih-cheng, the reports said. After they began dating, Lin began to know that her boyfriend is a frequent blood and platelet donor, and therefore she shared with him her story of receiving the blood transfusion to stay alive nine years ago, according to the reports.

"Could it be my blood?” said Lien. The simple, occasional response from her boyfriend stirred up her curiosity as whose blood had saved her life, and therefore she set out to find out the answer. After many troubles, she was shocked to find out that the blood that saved her life came from her boyfriend.

Lin was amazed to find out such information as "the donation site was at Hsinchu and the last name of the donor is Lien,” and she kept prying about the donor's identity and finally found out that the donor was exactly her boyfriend, the reports said. “It's like the relationship is already destined,” Lin said; and her boyfriend "urged the public to donate blood because you never know--you might save the life of your future wife,” the reports said.

Lin said that she couldn’t donate blood due to her health but hopes that sharing their story will encourage more people to donate, according to the reports.