Police posing as couple nab wanted man in Chiayi

Taipei (Taiwan News) Two police officers posing as a couple successfully arrested a 46-year-old man surnamed Liu, who was wanted for allegedly committing six crimes and had gone into hiding in a Chiayi mountain camping area.

Chiayi County police told CNA that Liu, who was wanted by the Chiayi District Prosecutor's office for six crimes, was arrested on suspicion of infringement of freedom, theft, embezzlement, fraud (2 counts), and violation of forestry law.

Police said Liu has refused to respond to questioning over the six cases which they have linked to him. He had gone into hiding in a camping area in Jhuci Township, where he wore camouflage to conceal himself from police search patrols.

After being repeatedly outsmarted by Liu, Jhuci Township police station deputy director Kuo Shao-chi came up with the idea of having a new female officer, Su Chien-yu, and a young male officer with only two years on the force, Chen Chenghao, to pose as a couple and try and catch him off guard.

Police said that the fake couple spotted a man in camouflage fitting the description of the suspect and asked him about the price to camp in the area. When he walked near them, they were able to confirm his identity and the two officers immediately grabbed him. However, as Liu was startled by the cops' sudden move, a brief struggle ensued and Liu suffered minor abrasions to his forehead and elbows before being taken into custody.

Netizens found the facial expression and weapon held by the female officer to be particularly fearsome:

"Convincing face of a married couple, no wonder he was fooled."

"Expelliarmus!" (disarming spell from Harry Potter).