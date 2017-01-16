DGH: using a professional driver's license to drive with Uber is still illegal

Taipei (Taiwan News)--The message that drivers with a professional driving license using a rental car to drive with Uber do not break the law has been circulating, but the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said Monday that the message is totally wrong.

The DGH said that it is still against the law when licensed professional drivers use a rental car to drive with Uber because they are engaging in a passenger transportation practice that is not sanctioned.



According to new regulations, a violation can result in Uber being slapped with a fine ranging from NT$1 million to NT$25 million and the Uber driver facing a fine between NT$100,000 and NT$200,000 and a suspension of the driver’s license and the vehicle’s license plate for a period ranging from four months to one year or their cancellation, the DGH said.

It’s also illegal for rental car companies to hire Uber drivers and use rental cars to take passengers, the DGH said, adding that the fine for such a violation ranges from NT$9,000 to NT$90,000 and the heaviest punishment could entail cancellation of the business license and all the rental car license plates if the violation is serious.



