Photo of the day: Shopping for Lunar New Year

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Lunar New Year Fair in Wanhua District, Taipei began on Friday. Crowds of people visit this historic area of Taipei during the weekend to buy food and groceries for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Dihua street is famous for its stores selling traditional Lunar New Year foods. The Taipei City Office of Commerce also holds a series of activities during the Lunar New Year Fair, including a recreation of the street during the 1920s, and the one-day New Year tours for foreign visitors. The New Year fair will continue until Jan. 26.



