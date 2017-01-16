VietJet starts direct flights between Ho Chi Minh and Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Vietnam-based budget airline VietJet Air launched a new route on Sunday, linking Ho Chi Minh City with Taiwan’s Taichung City, as part of the Taiwan government’s “New Southbound Policy.”

The airline operates four flights weekly from Taichung to Ho Chi Minh – Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Attending a ceremony for the launch of the two destination’s first direct flight at Taichung Airport, Chen Sheng-shan, Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau Director, cited that it is the airline’s fifth route to Taiwan, and Taichung its fourth destination in Taiwan.

People will now have more flight options thanks to the new route, he said, while international travelers can make Taichung Airport their gateway to Taiwan.

Taichung City government has been working to expand the airport’s network and has pledged to promote the city’s tourism following the central government’s policy.

The airport now offers connections to other parts of Taiwan as well as to Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, with VietJet Air being the only Vietnamese airline with the most routes connecting Taiwan and the Southeast Asian nation.