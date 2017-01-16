World’s only Michelin-shortlisted Hotpot debuts at Regent Taipei!

This world-renowned Hong Kong Hotpot counts Asian mega celebrities such as Aaron Kwok and Leon Lai as loyal fans. It has also garnered the most prestigious food critics’ praise and the only Hotpot to be shortlisted by the Michelin guide three years in a row, even winning CNN’s best Hotpot in Hong Kong! The latest in a line of culinary partnerships, the Regent Taipei has invited the King’s Garden to guest chef the Authentic Hong Kong Flavors at Regent Taipei event from 1/11-1/14 at its Mihan Honke restaurant. Taiwan gourmands need not travel to Hong Kong to enjoy the renowned delicacy; King’s Garden’s Executive Chef Hsu has brought its highly acclaimed soup base including Flaming Shrimp, Century Egg and Coriander, Sichuan Spicy and Teochew Satay to Taiwan. Chef Hsu has also brought an array of King’s Garden’s signature exclusive Hotpot ingredients, including Tri-color Seafood balls and Tofu Skin.

Each soup base is unique in its own way: Teochew Satay is a classic taste while the slow-cooked Century Egg and Coriander offers a unique aroma. Spicy Sichuan slow-cooks multiple Chinese herbal ingredients and spices, creating the spicy yet nourishing taste for those who crave a more intense flavor. King’s Garden signature Flaming Shrimp base is made from premium raw shrimp and clams, first drenched in brandy, flambéed and sautéed before being added to the shrimp broth.

Aside from the delicious soup bases, Chef Hsu recommends the Tofu Skin which only requires three seconds of cooking, thus aptly nicknamed the Three-Second Tofu Skin. The inspiration came from the restaurant’s staff when brainstorming hotpot ingredients that were fun, quick and so easy that it may also appeal to children as well. The Tofu Skin, after fully absorbing the soup, tastes soft but crispy; the ingredient is so popular that hundreds are sold in a day.

Another signature ingredient for the King’s Garden hotpot is the Tri-Color Seafood Balls - plump and firm to the bite - which include fresh shrimp, cheesy squid and salted egg with meat flavors. The succulent texture with the surprise fillings makes this another ever-popular item. Lastly, King’s Garden’s delicious meat plate uses “Hand Cut U.S. Short Ribs” with evenly distributed fat and lean meat. The unique soup bases and the hotpot ingredients make for the most desirable hotpot this winter season!