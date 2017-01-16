Yushan, Hehuan Mountain receive first snowfall of 2017

As the nation continues to be under the influence of a strong cold air mass, Taiwan’s highest mountain, Yushan, as well as Hehuan Mountain have received their first snowfall for the winter early Monday morning.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the first snowfall hit Hehuan Mountain around midnight last night, leaving cars parked on the mountain road covered in a light dusting of snow.

Yushan, or Jade Mountain, also received its share of snow at around 4 a.m., and lasted for about 15 minutes on the North Peak, the bureau said.

Paiyun Lodge, located 3,402 meters above sea level on the trail to the Main Peak of Yushan, has recorded 0.9 cm of snowfall since early Monday morning.

It was Yushan’s latest first snowfall in nine years, which came two weeks later than last year and caught many visitors by surprise.

The latest first snowfall on record in Yushan was Jan 17, 2008.

Yushan park rangers were warning park visitors of the slippery road and trail conditions due to the freezing mist, and have urged the visitors to use caution when dealing with the effect of cold weather.