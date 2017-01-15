Inauguration highlights Trump's infrastructure opportunities

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a candidate, Donald Trump said he wanted to make America's infrastructure great again.

As president, he'll have plenty of ways to get started in his new city.

The Arlington Memorial Bridge across the Potomac River is in such bad shape that it'll be closed to all vehicle traffic during the inauguration. The Metro subway system has deteriorated significantly over the past eight years.

Even the Washington Monument is shut down because of a broken elevator. Visitors won't be able to ride to the top again until at least 2019.

Political leaders in the region say the District of Columbia's infrastructure mess presents an opportunity to Trump and Republicans in Congress to show they can govern.

But area leaders aren't optimistic about major new spending to fix the problems.