Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic foil to Trump

BOSTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is embracing her role as a top Democratic foil to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

The Massachusetts senator penned a scathing 16-page critique of Trump's education secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos; grilled his pick for housing secretary Ben Carson; and co-sponsored legislation requiring the president to disclose and divest potential financial conflicts of interest.

But in a shift from the campaign, Warren tells The Associated Press her criticism of Trump is now more focused on the economic well-being of middle class and working families.

That includes fighting to protect President Barack Obama's health care law and preserve the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which she helped create.

Is she also prepping for a possible 2020 run for president?

Warren won't say, although she has announced she's running for re-election in 2018.