MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Result Sunday at the end of the second one-day international between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Pakistan 221-4 in 47.4 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 72, Shoaib Malik 42 not out, Babar Azam 34; Mithcell Starc 2-45) beat Australia 220 all out in 48.2 overs (Steve Smith 60, Matthew Wade 35; Mohammad Amir 3-47, Imad Wasim 2-37) by six wickets.