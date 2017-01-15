Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at the end of second one-day international between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

Australia Innings

Usman Khawaja c Sharjeel Khan b Junaid Khan 17

David Warner c Rizwan b Junaid Khan 16

Steve Smith b Wasim 60

Mitchell Marsh c Wasim b Amir 0

Travis Head c Rizwan b Hasan Ali 29

Glenn Maxwell b Wasim 23

Matthew Wade b Malik 35

James Faulkner c Shafiq b Amir 19

Mitchell Starc run out 3

Pat Cummins c Rizwan b Amir 0

Josh Hazlewood not out 0

Extras (7lb, 11w) 18

TOTAL: (all out) 220

Overs: 48.2.

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-40, 3-41, 4-86, 5-128, 6-193, 7-199, 8-207, 9-212.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 9.2-0-47-3 (1w), Junaid Khan 8-0-40-2 (3w), Imad Wasim 10-0-37-2 (6w), Hasan Ali 7-0-29-1, Mohammad Hafeez 10-0-45-0 (1w), Shoaib Malik 4-0-15-1.

Pakistan Innings

Mohammad Hafeez c Hazlewood b Faulkner 72

Sharjeel Khan c Wade b Faulkner 29

Babar Azam c Hazlewood b Starc 34

Asad Shafiq c Wade b Starc 13

Shoaib Malik not out 42

Umar Akmal not out 18

Extras (6lb, 7w) 13

TOTAL (for 4 wickets) 221

Overs: 47.4.

Fall of wickets: 1-68, 2-140, 3-142, 4-195.

Did not bat: Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-1-45-2 (2w), Josh Hazlewood 10-2-32-0 (1w), Pat Cummins 10-1-48-0 (1w), James Faulkner 9-0-35-2, Travis Head 2.4-0-23-0 (1w), Mitchell Marsh 6-0-32-0 (2w).

Toss: won by Australia.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Paul Wilson, Australia.

TV Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin, India. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets; levels five-match series 1-1.