Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Sunday at the end of second one-day international between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
|Australia Innings
Usman Khawaja c Sharjeel Khan b Junaid Khan 17
David Warner c Rizwan b Junaid Khan 16
Steve Smith b Wasim 60
Mitchell Marsh c Wasim b Amir 0
Travis Head c Rizwan b Hasan Ali 29
Glenn Maxwell b Wasim 23
Matthew Wade b Malik 35
James Faulkner c Shafiq b Amir 19
Mitchell Starc run out 3
Pat Cummins c Rizwan b Amir 0
Josh Hazlewood not out 0
Extras (7lb, 11w) 18
TOTAL: (all out) 220
Overs: 48.2.
Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-40, 3-41, 4-86, 5-128, 6-193, 7-199, 8-207, 9-212.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 9.2-0-47-3 (1w), Junaid Khan 8-0-40-2 (3w), Imad Wasim 10-0-37-2 (6w), Hasan Ali 7-0-29-1, Mohammad Hafeez 10-0-45-0 (1w), Shoaib Malik 4-0-15-1.
|Pakistan Innings
Mohammad Hafeez c Hazlewood b Faulkner 72
Sharjeel Khan c Wade b Faulkner 29
Babar Azam c Hazlewood b Starc 34
Asad Shafiq c Wade b Starc 13
Shoaib Malik not out 42
Umar Akmal not out 18
Extras (6lb, 7w) 13
TOTAL (for 4 wickets) 221
Overs: 47.4.
Fall of wickets: 1-68, 2-140, 3-142, 4-195.
Did not bat: Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-1-45-2 (2w), Josh Hazlewood 10-2-32-0 (1w), Pat Cummins 10-1-48-0 (1w), James Faulkner 9-0-35-2, Travis Head 2.4-0-23-0 (1w), Mitchell Marsh 6-0-32-0 (2w).
Toss: won by Australia.
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Paul Wilson, Australia.
TV Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin, India. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.
Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets; levels five-match series 1-1.