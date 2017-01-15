Rangers urge caution as freezing mist covers Jade Mountain

Freezing mist has gripped Taiwan’s highest mountain, Yushan, prompting warnings from authorities to watch out for the slippery mountain roads and dangerous driving conditions.

Temperatures on the mountain's North Peak slipped to as low as minus 3.8 degrees Celsius in the early morning hours Sunday, said the Yushan National Park Administration Office.

While there was not enough moisture in the air to snow, freezing mist was seen spreading across the mountain from the kilometer-long trail from Paiyun Lodge all the way to the mountain’s Main Peak.

Paiyun Lodge is located 3,402 meters above sea level on the trail to the Main Peak of Yushan, or Jade Mountain, the highest peak in Taiwan.

Yushan park rangers were warning park visitors of the slippery road and trail conditions due to the freezing mist, and have urged the visitors to use caution when dealing with the effect of cold weather.