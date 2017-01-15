Police beauty reports for duty at Pingzhen Precinct

A police beauty who many netizens “yearn to get a ticket from her” has reported for duty at Pingzhen Precinct, Taoyuan Police Department, as a traffic police officer.

Police academy student Lin Hsiao-chi had graduated and was assigned to the precinct’s traffic squad as a traffic police officer. A netizen said, “[I] am falling in love. It’s even a matter of happiness to be issued a ticket by her.”

As a rookie, she participated in a national mission on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 and seized 0.65 g. of amphetamine in a pub in Pingzhen District.

Lin was said to be a little nervous the other day when she began to carry out police duties for the first time, but she said with confidence that she can handle all traffic accidents, including issuing tickets for traffic violations and related duties.

Lin, born in Tainan City in 1989, quitted her study at the National Taipei University of Business and worked as an outdoor model for two years before becoming a police officer. She reportedly aimed to become a civil servant because her modeling job did not bring her steady income.

She took a special exam for police in 2015 and passed. After one year of training, she is on the job now. She said that being a traffic police officer is more interesting than she thought, so she chose to serve in the traffic squad.

Many Internet friends had been curious about where she was going to be assigned after graduation, she said, adding that she finally opted for Taoyuan, where her family live, because she wants to live with them.



