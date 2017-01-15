Prosecutors apply for detention of taxi driver accused of sexually attacking Korean women

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Taipei prosecutors Sunday filed for a court order to detain a local taxi driver suspected of drugging and sexually attacking three Korean women who were on an individual tour of Taiwan.

According to police investigation, the suspect surnamed Chan lives in New Taipei City, is married and has no criminal record. Chan was suspected of using a syringe to inject strong sleeping drugs into lactic acid beverages at 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 20 at a parking lot in Jinguashi, New Taipei City, and offered them to the three Korean passengers, who took his taxi to the Shilin Night Market.

Two of the Korean women passed out after drinking the beverage, but the third one who just took a sip of the drink remained awake, the investigative report said. The taxi arrived at the night market around 9 p.m., and the one who stayed awake got off the taxi and went to visit the night market alone, the report said.



Chan drove the two sleeping women to a secluded area near the night market and began to rape one of them, the report said. The victim awoke, found out what was going on and reported to police, the report said.



Chan came to a police station in Shilin District on Saturday night and admitted to drugging the three women and raping one of them.

After questioning Chan for the second time on Sunday, prosecutors requested a pretrial detention warrant for the taxi driver on the grounds that the suspect could face up to seven years in jail if he was charged with the felony of drugging and rapping using the opportunity of driving a public transportation vehicle.

The court will hold a detention hearing on Sunday afternoon.