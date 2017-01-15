Stronger cold air mass to arrive next weekend; 11C expected in Taipei

Another cold air mass from mainland China will be moving towards Taiwan next weekend, dropping the temperatures to as low as 11 degrees Celsius in Taipei, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Sunday.

The cold air mass that is lingering over the island has sent the mercury down to around 13 degrees Celsius in Taipei, Tamsui, and Yilan of northern Taiwan in the early morning hours.

According to the bureau’s forecast, the maximum temperatures will hover around 16 to 17 degrees in northern and northeastern Taiwan, 20 to 23 degrees in southern Taiwan, and 18 to 20 degrees in Hualien and Taitung.

The cooler weather is expected to last until next Tuesday, while an even stronger cold air mass is moving south from mainland China and is forecast to sweep across Taiwan next Friday.

The coming cold air mass will bring down the temperatures even further, with highs in northern Taiwan expected to plunge to 11 degrees, 12 degrees in the Central region, 13 degrees in the northeastern region, and 14 degrees in southern and eastern parts of the island.