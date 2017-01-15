High-level security and motorcade for Tsai sighted in San Francisco

A total of 60 Harley-Davidson motorcycles came together for a motorcade escorting Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, as she was on her way to Twitter’s Headquarters in San Francisco on Saturday.

Tsai visited the headquarters of the social networking company as she traveled through the city for a stopover on the way home from a nine-day Central American tour, during which she visited four of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in Central America – Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.

The president was seen escorted by a motorcade of about 60 Harley-Davidson motorcycles as she headed to the company’s headquarters.

She was wrapping up her overseas trip with a visit to a number of high-tech companies in the city and attended activities related to her government’s “Asian Silicon Valley” initiative, which aimed at promoting innovation and upgrading the nation’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

While Beijing has kept a wary eye on Tsai’s scheduled stopovers in the U.S. cities of Houston and San Francisco, the president of Taiwan did not appear to have met with any representatives from president-elect Donald Trump’s team as speculated.

Tsai and her delegation are expected to arrive in Taipei at 10 p.m. Sunday.