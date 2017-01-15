Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Trump solution

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Dozens of Cuban immigrants remain stranded in Nuevo Laredo across the border from Texas, uncertain what will happen following Washington's decision to end their privileged immigration access this week.

Some waited near the mid-point of the bridge over the Rio Grande. Others looked for food and shelter in Nuevo Laredo, determined to wait until President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated next Friday with the hope that he will reverse President Barack Obama's decision to end the so-called "wet foot, dry foot" policy that had given Cuban immigrants special access to the country.

"There's nothing else but to wait to see what happens, staying in Mexico would be the last option because our goal was to get to the United States," said Irina Ricardo Martinez, who travelled for two months after departing Cuba for Ecuador with her husband. "To wait until the 20th (inauguration) until Trump comes in to see what happens, I think that he's going to change the law."

Since December 2014, when Obama announced a new detente in the historically tense relations with Cuba, an estimated 100,000 Cubans have left the island fearing that their privileged access to the U.S. might end.