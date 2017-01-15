WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

LONDON — Top-scorer Diego Costa isn't missed by English Premier League leader Chelsea. Dimitri Payet's absence isn't felt by West Ham. Both teams win their games 3-0 despite missing their talisman, but uncertainties linger about the future of the duo in English football. By Rob Harris. SENT: 850 words, photos. With 8 match separates.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Lionel Messi doesn't need a free kick this time, scoring from close range to help Barcelona rout Las Palmas 5-0 and move within two points of Spanish league leader Real Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA INVESTIGATION-LYNCH

BALTIMORE — American criminal investigators are continuing to pursue soccer corruption, according to outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who initiated the prosecution of fraudulent FIFA executives. By Rob Harris and Eric Tucker. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--REAL MADRID-RAMOS

MADRID — Real Madrid gives its "complete support" to captain Sergio Ramos after he is criticized for upsetting fans of former club Sevilla. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 430 words, photos.

— SOC--Barcelona-Messi — Barca president predicts 'happy ending' on Messi contract. SENT: 140 words, photos.

GLF--SONY OPEN

HONOLULU — Justin Thomas has a five-shot lead over Gary Woodland going into the third round of the Sony Open. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 0400 GMT.

GLF--SA OPEN

JOHANNESBURG — Graeme Storm will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the SA Open as he bids for his first European Tour title in 10 years. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Serie A's top goalscorer will not be moving to the Chinese Super League anytime soon. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau stuns host Gabon with a 90th-minute equalizer for a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations, and Burkina Faso repeats the trick in the second match, pegging back Cameroon for the same result. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 860 words, photos.

— SOC--African Cup-Player Strike — go sports minister bids to end strike. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 520 words, photo.

— SOC--African Cup-Things to Know — African Cup opens in Libreville, now heads to the jungle. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-SRI LANKA

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's fast bowling quartet rifles through 16 Sri Lankan wickets on the third day to wrap up an innings victory in the third test at the Wanderers. By Tristan Holme. SENT: 560 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-BANGLADESH

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Tom Latham is out for 177 just before lunch on day four, with New Zealand avoiding the follow-on in reply to Bangladesh's 595-8 declared. Developing.

FBN--NFL ROUNDUP

The Atlanta Falcons play their first playoff game since nearly making the Super Bowl four years ago, hosting Seattle in an NFC divisional contest. Then the New England Patriots look to advance to what would be an NFL-record sixth straight AFC Championship game when they host the Houston Texans. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Falcons-Seahawks is ongoing. Patriots-Texans starts at 0115 GMT.

— SOC--French Roundup — Draxler scores again as PSG wins 1-0 at Rennes. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 640 words, photos.

— CAR--Dakar Rally — Peterhansel completes 7th Dakar Rally victory; 13th overall. SENT: 530 words, photos.

