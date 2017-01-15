IOM: Only 4 survivors from migrant shipwreck off Libya

ROME (AP) — Aid officials say a migrant ship carrying around 100 people has capsized off Libya's coast and that only four survivors have been rescued.

The ANSA news agency said eight bodies were recovered but poor conditions were hampering the search taking place 30 miles (50 kilometers) off Libya's coast.

Flavio di Giacomo, spokesman of the International Organization of Migration, said four people had been rescued out of 110 aboard. He said more details would become available after the four are brought to shore.

The vast majority of migrant ships set off from Libya's lawless coasts, where smugglers operate with impunity charging desperate migrants hundreds of dollars apiece to make the dangerous Mediterranean crossing.