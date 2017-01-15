Venezuela slams Obama declaration of 'national emergency'

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's government is slamming the Obama administration's decision to extend for a second year an executive order declaring a national emergency in the crisis-wracked South American nation.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez criticized Friday's executive order by the White House as "arrogant" and "irrational."

Obama in 2015 declared a "national emergency" in Venezuela ahead of slapping sanctions on several officials who cracked down on anti-government protesters. In extending that order Obama said the human rights situation in Venezuela hadn't improved and corruption was worsening.

On Saturday more than 2,600 Venezuela troops were taking place in military exercises by land, sea and air to dissuade what President Nicolas Maduro has denounced as a U.S.-backed plot to overthrow his socialist government.