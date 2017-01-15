Silva opens Hull Premier League career with Bournemouth win

HULL, England (AP) — Abel Hernandez scored twice as Hull beat Bournemouth 3-1 to register its first English Premier League win on Saturday since Nov. 6, when the striker also last started a game for the relegation-threatened side.

It gave Marco Silva, the former Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon coach, a winning start to his career as a Premier League manager.

After Junior Stanislas' early penalty put Bournemouth in front, Hull hit back with Hernandez scoring twice either side of Tyrone Mings' own goal to take Hull off the bottom of the standings.

A groin injury has kept Hernandez out of action as Hull has scrapped in the relegation zone, but the Uruguay forward recovered to make two substitute appearances in cup competitions over the last week.

Hull made a wretched start against Bournemouth, falling behind in the third minute to Stanislas' penalty after Harry Maguire bundled over Ryan Fraser in the area.

Hull turned the game around with a 32nd-minute equalizer. Andrew Robertson swung over a cross to the far post and Hernandez, who was also on target in last week's FA Cup win against Swansea, headed home his first league goal since August.

Momentum quickly swung Hull's way and the hosts could have gone in at the break in front, but Ryan Mason's shot was blocked by Ryan Fraser and Sam Clucas pulled his effort wide.

Five minutes into the second half though, Hull went ahead. Robert Snodgrass fed Hernandez on the right edge of the area and the striker jinked inside before unleashing a thumping left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Artur Boruc and inside the far post.

Mason went close with a rising 25-yard effort as Hull continued to dominate and that enterprise was further rewarded in the 62nd minute when Tom Huddlestone's shot from the edge of the area was inadvertently turned home by Mings.

Bournemouth didn't give up and Jack Wilshere was denied twice in quick succession by Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, who kept out shots from just inside the box, the second at full stretch.