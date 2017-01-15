  1. Home
  2. World

Guinea-Bissau stuns Gabon late to draw African Cup opener

By GERALD IMRAY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2017/01/15 02:11

Gabon's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang celebrates

Gabon's Pierre Aaron Appindangoye, right, is

Gabon's Pierre Johann Serge Obiang , right is

Performance during the opening ceremony of th

Performance during the opening ceremony of th

Performance during the opening ceremony of th

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba smiles as

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Tournament debutant Guinea-Bissau stunned host Gabon with a 90th-minute equalizer for a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations on Saturday, silencing a crowd that began the game with thunderous applause for a president who was supposed to be unpopular.

Gabon's star man, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, lifted the noise level even higher with a goal early in the second half to put the host on course for an opening-day victory.

But defender Juary Soares headed home Guinea-Bissau's equalizer from a free kick just as the clock hit 90 minutes, and Guinea-Bissau took a point from its first game at a major championship.

Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, under scrutiny after a disputed and violent election last year, earlier declared the tournament open and was cheered loudly.