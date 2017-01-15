Fans remember Taylor as Watford draws with Middlesbrough

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford fans paid their own tribute to former manager Graham Taylor as the Hornets drew with Middlesbrough 0-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Taylor, who went on to become England manager, died on Thursday following a suspected heart attack.

Taylor's widow, Rita, was among those to join in the minute's applause at the start of the game at Vicarage Road.

There was more applause in the 72nd minute: Taylor was 72.

Before the match, Watford fans gathered at the club to lay flowers, scarves and shirts, while both sets of players wore black armbands.

Supporters in the Rookery Stand, adjacent to the terrace renamed after Taylor in 2014, held aloft gold and black placards which spelt out "GT" accompanied with a red heart.

A montage of Taylor's best moments in charge of Watford - during which he took them from the fourth tier to the top flight, and their first and only FA Cup final - were also played on the big screen before the match.

Heading into the fixture, Watford had lost four of its last five league matches while Boro was winless from its last three.

Watford wasted a number of good chances. In the opening period, Etienne Capoue failed to test Victor Valdes after he charged down a Middlesbrough clearance with nine minutes gone. Abdoulaye Doucoure's half-volley on the edge of the box was parried away by Valdes.

After the interval, Stefano Okaka's header from Capoue's set-piece was well held by Valdes before Watford 'keeper Heurelho Gomes was called into action for the first time after he saved from Fabio Da Silva.

Capoue's effort shaved Valdes' post, then Doucoure headed wide from Christian Kabasale's cross.

Watford's Tom Cleverley pounced on a loose clearance but his effort came back off the post. Capoue blazed the follow-up over Valdes' bar.

Watford captain Troy Deeney had the chance to win the match in the closing minutes but his effort trickled wide of Valdes' post.

After 21 matches, Watford has 23 points, three more than 16th-placed Middlesbrough.